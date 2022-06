BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a water shutoff in one Battle Creek neighborhood.

The water shutoff is for homes along Sigel Street between Taylor and Morgan avenues until about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The city said it may have to issue a boil water advisory for the area after service is restored. If it does, it will notify residents.

Sigel is closed between Taylor and Morgan while crews are at work. Drivers should follow posted detours and avoid the area.