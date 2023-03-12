A man is in the hospital after a police chase ended with a water rescue on March 11, 2023. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a police chase ended with a water rescue Saturday evening.

Around 4 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a suspicious vehicle on J Drive S near 23 1/2 Mile Road.

During the stop, deputies said the driver, a 36-year-old Homer man, ran away. The deputies learned that the driver had multiple warrants out in several different counties.

A police dog was called to the scene and tracked the man to a nearby lake. The sheriff’s office said he then went into the lake chest high and refused to get out.

Deputies requested assistance from Albion Township Fire, Homer Township Fire, Marshall City Fire and Albion Department of Public Safety, and a UAV drone was deployed to attempt to make contact with the man.

Firefighters wearing protective equipment swam to the driver and escorted him out of the lake. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment for hypothermia. His condition is unknown.

The case remains under investigation.