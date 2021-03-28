Vigil near Battle Creek honors Georgia shooting victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil to promote racial healing was held at the Burma Center near Battle Creek Sunday.

The vigil was in response to the recent mass shootings at spas in Georgia, which killed eight people, six of whom were Asian American women.

Vigil organizers say the focus of the event was to bring awareness to the recent rise in Asian hate and discrimination.

Several local activist groups and organizations came together in hosting the vigil including BC Collective.

Co-founder of BC Collective, Victoria Ramon-Fox, shared with News 8 the importance of fostering racial healing in communities big and small.

“A lot of people like to think these issues only happen in big cities, but in the smaller cities, it matters too,” Ramon-Fox said. “There is fear here within different communities due to racially-driven issues and injustices, and when those things are going unnoticed and people aren’t taking accountability for them and creating actual change for the people to see every single day, those things can build up.”

To learn more about BC Collective’s mission to promote racial healing in West Michigan communities, visit the group’s Facebook page.