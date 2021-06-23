Vigil honors Amber Griffin one year after disappearance

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A year after she went missing, friends and family gathered at Leila Arboretum Wednesday evening to remember Amber Griffin.

“Her smile was contagious,” said one of Griffin’s cousins who spoke to the crowd.

An undated courtesy photo of Amber Griffin.

Many people in attendance wore shirts with messages dedicated to the 27-year-old. Her pictures were displayed on a stage for the crowd to look at. One of the most memorable moments of the vigil was when those in attendance let balloons fly into the air in her memory.

“How happy Amber would be to know that we miss her and love her,” her mother, Carman Griffin, said.

The elder Griffin says the uncertainty regarding her disappearance hurts, especially because Amber was a mother of two. She seeks closure for her daughter.

“Horrible because they needed her,” Carman Griffin said. “It’s tough because I can’t take them to a burial site anywhere, I don’t know where she is.”

Amber Griffin was last seen outside a home in Battle Creek. Authorities say evidence suggests Amber Griffin’s boyfriend, Derek Horton, killed her.

He’s currently behind bars awaiting trial on open murder charges.

“If someone is in a domestic relationship being abused, try and get them help before it’s too late,” Carman Griffin said.

Friends and family hope to one day have the answers they’ve been searching for. In the meantime, they’ll cherish the memories they have of Amber.

A vigil held for Amber Griffin one year after her disappearance. (June 23, 2021)

There have been several searches held for her, but her body still hasn’t been found. ­­­

“Her last words to me were that she loved me,” Amber Griffin’s cousin said. “I’ll always treasure that.”

Carman Griffin says a walk is being planned later this summer to raise awareness about domestic violence.