BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Video released by Battle Creek police shows a suspect vehicle ram a cruiser and then lead police on a chase.

The chase happened Saturday afternoon. The Battle Creek Police Department dashboard and body camera video was released Tuesday.

The video shows a cruiser pull into the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham hotel on Beckley Road near Capital Avenue SW, responding to a report of a large fight in the lobby.

Police say they were trying to stop some of the people believed to be involved in the fight from leaving. Instead, the video shows, one of them backing the car into the cruiser. No officers were hurt.

“Hey, stop the car!” one officer, his gun drawn and pointed at the driver, can be heard shouting in the video.

Body camera video shows a vehicle hit a Battle Creek police cruiser on Nov. 25, 2023. Dashboard camera video shows a vehicle hit a Battle Creek police cruiser on Nov. 25, 2023.

Instead, the driver took off, the video shows. Officers gave chase. They said the driver reached 100 mph at times.

Dashcam video shows the driver speeding along, ignoring pursuing officers’ lights and sirens. At one point, the suspect vehicle illegally passed other cars. The driver later had to turn around at a dead end and the chase continued.

Dashboard camera video shows a vehicle leading Battle Creek police on a chase on Nov. 25, 2023. Dashboard camera video shows a vehicle leading Battle Creek police on a chase on Nov. 25, 2023.

Officers ended the chase when the suspect vehicle went into Leroy Township, citing concerns about safety.

As many as 15 people were involved in the fight at the hotel lobby. Officers believe that most of the people involved knew each other and that it started because of a relationship triangle.

Police say a 28-year-old woman went at several people with broken glass. One person sustained cuts and stab wounds. The 28-year-old took off before police got there.

A 22-year-old woman who was among those injured in the fight was ultimately arrested, with police saying she started it.

The 28-year-old woman, meanwhile, was later involved in a separate stabbing closer to downtown Battle Creek that injured another woman, police say.

Eventually, the 28-year-old called police, said she was the victim in the hotel fight and that she wanted to give her side of the story. She was taken into custody.

Officers believe that most of the people involved knew each other and that the fight started due to a relationship triangle.