A screenshot from video released by the city of Battle Creek, which shows a car crashing onto airport property on July 13, 2023.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 47-year-old man had a medical situation and crashed on the grounds of the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field Thursday, according to the city.

Video from the air traffic control tower shows the car entering airport grounds around 3:15 a.m., according to a release from the city of Battle Creek. The tower was closed when the crash happened.

Staff noticed the car around 7 a.m., the city said. Police, firefighters, health care workers and deputies responded.

Police said the man had an unknown medical situation and went off the road at Helmer Road North and Dickman Road. Then, police said, he crashed through the airport perimeter fence and stopped on the runway.

The city of Battle Creek released security video from the control tower that shows the car crashing onto airport grounds.

The man is reportedly in stable condition, the city said.

According to the city, they did not find any damage to airport tenant property.

Battle Creek Executive Airport was closed until about 10:15 a.m. while staff made repairs, the release said. Airport staff said they need to order parts to replace a taxiway edge light and an airfield sign.