NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in Newtown Township Monday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to K Drive South near 6 Mile Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by a 72-year-old Burlington Township woman, went off the road and hit a tree.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.

The crash remains under investigation.