Union, Kellogg’s reach tentative deal to end monthslong strike

Larry Gamble, who has worked at the Kellogg plant for 13 years, and Sharnita Childress, who has worked at the plant for 8 years, picket with other union workers outside of the plant in Battle Creek, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Around 1,400 union workers from Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nebraska have been on strike for the past two weeks. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg workers’ monthslong strike in Cereal City may be over soon.

In a Wednesday update to members, the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said it had reached a tentative agreement with The Kellogg Co. after additional negotiations in Chicago.

The union said local representatives will travel back to their respective plants Thursday and organize meetings to distribute details of the potential deal. BCTGM will hold a vote at all plants Sunday, according to an update posted on the union website.

If approved, the deal will end a strike that started Oct. 5 when the company’s contract with union workers expired.

The strike involves approximately 1,400 cereal plant workers at seven plants nationwide, including four in Battle Creek, where The Kellogg Co. is headquartered.

(The Kellogg’s headquarters in Battle Creek Wednesday, March 10, 2021.)

Sticking points included the company’s two-tier pay system and job security a local union president told News 8 in October.

One month before the strike, the company told Battle Creek employees about 212 jobs at their plant would be cut by the end of 2023 as Kellogg shifts cereal product to other plants.

Workers at Kellogg’s and other companies feel emboldened this year to strike in the hope of obtaining a better offer because of the ongoing worker shortages, according to the Associated Press.