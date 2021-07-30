Uncooperative witnesses force prosecutors to drop prostitution case

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A prostitution case against the owner of two spas in the Battle Creek area has been dropped — at least for now.

Calhoun County prosecutors told News 8 that necessary witnesses in the case against Stephen Hagerman have either refused to cooperate or disappeared.

Hagerman, 67, of West Bloomfield Township, was charged in April with two counts of accepting earnings and keeping a house of prostitution.

The Highway Spa in Marengo Township east of Marshall on Oct. 11, 2019.

He owns Avenue Spa on E. Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek, and Highway Spa on Partello Road in Marengo Township. Those spas were raided in October 2019, with the sheriff’s office seizing phones and electronics.

Court documents list the date of the offense as 2018.

The prosecutor pulled back the charges July 10, but withholds the right to issue them again if witnesses can be secured.