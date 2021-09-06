Two injured after drive-by shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after a drive-by shooting at a Battle Creek park Sunday.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. at Claude Evans Park on Washington Avenue near Parkway Drive.

A man and a woman were shot multiple times, the Battle Creek Police Department told News 8. The shooting was first reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer.

Both were standing by their vehicles when someone pulled up in a car and started shooting, officials say.

Authorities say the woman, 20, was shot in her leg and back and the man, 32, was shot in the abdomen and his arm.

Both were taken to the hospital. The man had injuries that are not considered life-threatening and the woman was treated and released, police say.

Police have not released any suspect information.