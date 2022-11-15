BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people face charges after police in Battle Creek conducted a sting at vape shops on Tuesday.

Police conducted the sting “after receiving concerns from multiple agencies and parents,” the city said in a release.

Costumers must be at least 21 to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes or vapes, in Michigan.

“They contain harmful chemicals that can cause lung damage, and local officials match federal concern for an epidemic of vape use among teenagers,” the city of Battle Creek said.

The Battle Creek Police Department sent officers posing as minors to four vape shops. Two shops — Froggy’s on Capital Avenue NE near McKinley Avenue and Sam’s Discount and Party Store on Carl Avenue and Dickman Road — sold the officers posing as minors vape products, authorities say.

The two people who sold the vapes now face charges, officials say. They say one of the two people was also arrested on six outstanding warrants.

Police have not released their names.

More information about the dangers of vaping and resources to help you quit smoking or vaping can be found at drugfreebc.org, or by calling the Substance Abuse Council at 269.326.4040.