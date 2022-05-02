BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two dogs were rescued from a fire in Battle Creek Monday.

The fire happened around 2:50 p.m. at a home on W Burnham Street near Capital Avenue SW.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames on the second floor of the house, the Battle Creek Fire Department said in a release. Firefighters searched the home.

No one was inside the house but two dogs were found and rescued, fire officials said.

Firefighters got the fire under control within eight minutes.

Officials say damage to the home was minimal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.