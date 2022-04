ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-94 in Calhoun County Thursday.

It happened near mile marker 121 on eastbound I-94 in Albion Township. The crash involved three vehicles including two semi-trucks, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

MSP said the crash was fatal.

It is not known how many people were involved or if there are any other injuries.

MSP said it will provide more information soon.