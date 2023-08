BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An Amtrak train with 200 passengers onboard heading to Port Huron was stopped due to debris and flooding on the tracks from the overnight storm.

A spokesperson for Amtrak said chartered busses will be taking the passengers the rest of the way to Port Huron. The buses were expected to arrive around 9 a.m.

The train left Chicago for Port Huron before it was stopped.

Some passengers found their own way to Port Huron.

It’s unclear how long the track will be impassable.