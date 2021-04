ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A train derailed in Albion after colliding with a semi-truck, according to police.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said Superior Street is closed between Michigan Avenue and Mulberry Street as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

There were no reports of injuries, according to ADPS.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

