The scene of a train crash on Pine Lake Road at Pennfield Road on March 31, 2023.

PENNFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Friday morning crash between a train and a vehicle in Pennfield Charter Township is under investigation.

Just before 10 a.m., Calhoun County 911 posted on Twitter saying that crews were being sent to the area of Pine Lake Road near Pennfield Road for a crash involving a train.

According to Calhoun 911 Traffic, train traffic was halted while crews investigated.

Pine Lake Road was closed in the area. It has since reopened.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.