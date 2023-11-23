BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hurt and a house was damaged in a Battle Creek crash Wednesday, the city says.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the area of West Manchester Street and North Kendall Street. A car driving southbound on Kendall Street was hit by an eastbound car, the city said in a Thursday release. It said the eastbound car did not stop for a stop sign.

One of the cars hit the porch of a nearby home, the city says. There was a small fire and smoke was coming from its engine.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

City officials say the house had minor damages and no one inside was hurt.