BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek building that has sat empty for the past two decades has a chance at new life.

Anson Building, LLC is looking to redevelop the building at 119 W. Michigan Ave. near Carlyle Street in downtown Battle Creek. The historic building has been vacant since 1997, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, and still stands despite being set for demolition three times.

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday approved a request for a $1.5 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant. The project anticipates around $3 million in capital investment.

The Sprout BC building in Battle Creek. (Courtesy Jeremy Andrews/Sprout BC)

Developers have proposed adding eight housing units to the building — one-bedroom and two-bedroom units — along with 4,500-square-feet of commercial space. Sprout BC Co-op Market is expected to move into the commercial space, offering access to fresh food in the area.

“We don’t have enough cooperatives in our community. We don’t have enough in our state and it’s really kind of an underutilized business entity that I believe needs to exist more because it comes from the ground up,” Sprout BC founder Jeremy Andrews previously told News 8.

Battle Creek Unlimited, the area economic development agency, bought the building and put in a new roof in 2020. The organization has agreed to sell the property for $1, according to the MEDC. The city has agreed to a 12-year Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax abatement, worth around $530,000.

Restoration of the building will include replacing the building’s major systems and restoring some of its historic features. Construction costs are expected to be around $214.12 per square foot, according to the MEDC.

The developers have experience turning vacant buildings into mixed-use developments and won a Michigan Historic Preservation Network Building Award in 2021 for their work at the next-door building, 15 Carlyle St., which now houses an event space, Handmap Brewing and office space.