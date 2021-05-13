Teen suspect sought after woman shot in Springfield

Calhoun County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
calhoun-county-sheriffs-department-generic-020316

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a teenager who investigators believe shot a woman in Springfield late Wednesday night.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 11:45 p.m. on 11th Street in Springfield.

When deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries that deputies do not consider to be life-threatening.

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old Battle Creek man wanted in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!