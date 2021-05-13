Teen suspect sought after woman shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a teenager who investigators believe shot a woman in Springfield late Wednesday night.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 11:45 p.m. on 11th Street in Springfield.

When deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries that deputies do not consider to be life-threatening.

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old Battle Creek man wanted in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.