BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at a park in Battle Creek Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m. Battle Creek Police responded to Claude Evans Park after an officer heard shots fired and then went to go investigate. Meanwhile, other people near the park had taken a 16-year-old to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

When police arrived, anyone who had been at the scene had left. BCPD does not have any witnesses or suspects yet. Officers are still investigating but believe the public is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.