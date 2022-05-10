BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager died and another was injured after a single-car crash in Battle Creek Monday night, police say.

The Battle Creek Police Department said officers were called shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to the scene of a crash on Collier Avenue between R Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Investigators believe the car hit a boulder, rolled once and hit a small tree. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Ryan Millirans, died at the scene, according to a BCPD news release.

An 18-year-old passenger was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition, the release said. The passenger’s name was not released.

The police department said investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.