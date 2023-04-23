PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old is in custody after an early Sunday morning police chase in Pennfield Township ended in a crash.

Around 12:15 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle for driving without headlights on North Avenue near Coolidge Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle turned onto Maryland Drive and sped off.

The deputies report that the vehicle attempted to turn south onto Redner Avenue but couldn’t navigate the turn due to the speed. The vehicle crashed through a fence and came to rest in the front yard of a home. The two people inside the vehicle then ran off.

The driver, a 17-year-old, was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said the teen was hurt. The injuries are considered minor.

The passenger has not been found.

Deputies found a stolen handgun when canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.

The case remains under investigation.