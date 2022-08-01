SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man wanted in connection to several crimes was arrested Saturday evening in Sheridan Township.

Around 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 27 Mile Road near H Drive N to check on a person inside a vehicle. The deputies were told that the person may be unconscious.

Responding deputies found a vehicle parked off the road with brush placed on the vehicle. They later learned that the vehicle was stolen from Jackson County. Inside the vehicle, they found a 19-year-old Albion man and several catalytic converters that are believed to be stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the man was identified as a person of interest in several stolen vehicles and break-ins in Calhoun County and Jackson County. The man also had pending burglary warrants out of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody without incident. His name has not been released.

During an interview with detectives, the sheriff’s office said the Albion man confessed to several crimes including burglaries, stolen vehicles as well as fleeing and eluding police. He also told detectives where to find another stolen vehicle from Pennfield Township. That vehicle was found in rural Jackson County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.