EMMETT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old has been charged for assault and carjacking a vehicle at a parking lot near Battle Creek almost two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Ka’Veair Parker, 16, of Battle Creek was arrested and charged for carjacking, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm, Emmett Township police said.

The charges stem from a carjacking that happened on Feb. 26 at the Stimac Grocery store parking lot on E Michigan Avenue between Shirley Avenue and Ea Street in Emmett Charter Township Sunday night. Around 10:10 p.m., officers from Emmett Township Department of Public Safety were sent to the parking lot for a report of a carjacking.

A woman told officers she was approached by a man with a handgun who ordered her to get out of the vehicle and took off with it.

Her car was found the next day around noon in the back parking lot of a Speedway gas station at 566 W. Colombia Ave. in Battle Creek.