NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S. in Newton Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. A 17-year-old from Emmett Township was headed east on B Drive S. when she collided with a pickup truck, driven by a 36-year-old Springfield man, traveling south on 8 Mile Road, deputies said.

The teen suffered “serious injuries,” and was airlifted to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The man had minor injuries.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.