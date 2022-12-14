BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been extradited to Michigan from Pennsylvania to face charges for the murder of a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005.

Harold David Haulman III is being held in the Calhoun County jail as he awaits a Wednesday arraignment. He is expected to face a first-degree homicide charge for the murder of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005.

Parlier’s family said she stormed off from their residence after an argument with her parents. After a week, she had still not returned and her parents reported her missing. Parlier was not seen since.

A district attorney in central Pennsylvania has accused Haulman of being a serial killer. Authorities there say he confessed to murdering two women — Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020. Haulman also served time in Germany in connection to a death in 1999. For the last year, he was finishing proceedings from the two Pennsylvania murders.

During investigation of the Pennsylvania cases, Haulman told detectives where Parlier’s body might be. That led to detectives to Calhoun County where they performed a search for Parlier’s body near some woods south of Battle Creek in March of 2021. They did not find her.

After Haulman’s Michigan arraignment, he’ll be transferred back to prison in Pennsylvania to serve out his sentences.