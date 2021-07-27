Suspected serial killer charged with murder in W. MI cold case

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspected serial killer is being charged with murder in connection to the 2005 disappearance of a Battle Creek-area woman.

Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said the county prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for Harold David Haulman III for first-degree premeditated murder of Ashley Parlier. He is currently being held in Pennsylvania for two other murders.

Parlier was 21 years old and pregnant when she left her home near Battle Creek in June 2005. That was the last anyone ever saw of her.

A district attorney in central Pennsylvania has accused Haulman of being a serial killer. Authorities there say he confessed to murdering two women — Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020.

Pennsylvania authorities contacted West Michigan investigators in January after they arrested Haulman and he apparently mentioned Parlier’s name. He lived in Battle Creek between 2002 and 2009, working as a truck driver.

After conducting a search near some woods south of Battle Creek earlier this year, her body has still not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County sheriff’s detectives at 269.781.0880.