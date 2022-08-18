Surveillance photos of an armed robbery suspect who held up a gas station in Tekonsha Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint in Calhoun County Wednesday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the armed robbery happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the BP gas station on M-60 near the I-69 interchange in Tekonsha, southeast of Battle Creek.

The suspect showed a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. He was last seen heading northbound on I-69, possibly in a tan Buick, the sheriff’s office said.

It is unknown if he was able to get away with anything.

The suspect is described as being around 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-2 with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt with AERO 1987 in white writing, red and white plaid pajama pants, white tennis shoes, tan baseball hat, white-rimmed sunglasses and black and neon green work gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.