BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man early Tuesday.

The man killed was identified as William Michael Wilson, 36, who went by Mike.

Wilson was found shot multiple times around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Warren Street near Oak Hill Cemetery. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The Battle Creek Police Department said it has a suspect in custody and expects to request a murder charge from the county prosecutor soon.

Wilson himself was previously charged with murder in the death of Joseph Flowers. Investigators say they have looked for connections and found nothing to suggest the Flowers case has anything to do with Wilson’s death.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Flowers was shot on Sept. 5, 2012, and died three weeks later. He apparently told police Wilson, with whom he had argued over money, was the shooter. But the Enquirer cited attorneys as saying Flowers’ statement likely wouldn’t be admitted in court and the case against Wilson was weak. Wilson ultimately pleaded down to lesser weapons charges and was sentenced to less than three years in prison, the Enquirer says.