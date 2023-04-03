BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been arrested after a woman was killed with a crossbow in Battle Creek over the weekend.

On Sunday, Battle Creek police were sent to a home on Capital Avenue NE near E Emmett Street after receiving a call that a woman had been shot with a crossbow.

Responding officers found 44-year-old Kori-Lee Moser hurt. They confirmed that she had been shot with a crossbow.

The Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare were also sent to the scene and provided medical assistance before Moser was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The suspect has been arrested and is awaiting arraignment. Battle Creek police said there is no known motive for the shooting, but it was domestic in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

Battle Creek police said there is no current threat to the community.

The shooting remains under investigation.