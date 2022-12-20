SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A stolen truck was found with stolen items inside in the city of Springfield on Monday.

Around 4 p.m., deputies were sent to Airway Auto Parts at 3500 W. Dickman Rd. near Helmer Road. A stolen truck was reported in the parking lot, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

It said someone saw a suspect running from the area before deputies got there. The sheriff’s office released a photo of him on Tuesday asking for help identifying him. He has since been identified, the sheriff’s office said in an update.

Stolen catalytic converters, items to cut things with and other stolen items were found inside the car, deputies say.

Anyone with information should call Calhoun County detectives at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.