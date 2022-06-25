A scene photo of a pickup truck that crashed into a Springfield hair salon on June 24, 2022. (Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pickup truck that was stolen from Battle Creek crashed into a Springfield hair salon on Friday.

Around 9:15 a.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Nature’s Design Hair Salon, located at 257 N. 20th Street, after a pickup truck crashed into the building.

Responding deputies learned that before hitting the building, the truck had hit a gas main, causing a large gas leak in the area. Due to the gas leak, N. 20th Street was closed while the gas was turned off and the scene was cleared.

No one was hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the pickup truck took off from the scene before deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office later learned that the truck was stolen out of Battle Creek. It has since been turned over to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880. You can also contact Silent Observer at 269.964.3888 or by texting CRIMES (247-637) with the keyword SOTIP and then your tip.