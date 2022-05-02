BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A father and son were arrested Monday after they opened fire on each other, causing multiple schools to go into lockdown.

Just after 10:30 a.m., officers were sent to Jordan Street near Parkway Drive after receiving reports of shots fired.

Responding officers learned that two men in their 20s went to their stepfather’s house and the three of them got into a fight. The 47-year-old stepfather and one of the stepsons, 20, pulled out handguns and started shooting at each other, the city of Battle Creek said.

The men then ran off but didn’t make it off Jordan Street before police arrived.

No one was hurt.

Officers found six shell casings from both guns at the scene. Two handguns, a .40-caliber and a 9mm, were found, one inside the home and one outside.

The stepfather and stepson were both arrested on charges of assault with intent to commit murder. They are being held in the Calhoun County Jail.

Police placed Dudley STEM, Battle Creek Academy and Northwestern Middle School on lockdown as a precaution while they investigated, the city said.