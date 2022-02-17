State Sen. Bizon pleads guilty to inappropriately touching nurse

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

State Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state senator has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he inappropriately touched her during an exam.

Sen. John Bizon, a Battle Creek Republican, faces up to 93 days in jail at sentencing. The August incident occurred at a Marshall urgent care facility.

The nurse said Bizon, a 70-year-old physician, squeezed her waist with a cupping motion and got angry when she refused to prescribe a different medication he wanted.

Bizon says he’s “deeply distressed that I unintentionally caused someone to feel unsafe.” He said he had COVID-19 and didn’t behave as he normally would have.

