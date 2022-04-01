BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two businesses in Southwest Michigan have been granted state support to expand, creating a total of 77 new jobs in the Battle Creek and Benton Harbor areas.

Duncan Aviation is planning to spend $30 million to expand its site in Battle Creek, adding a new hangar, maintenance garage and three support buildings, a release from the governor’s office said. The goal is to create 61 jobs.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation granted Duncan a $488,000 grant to support the expansion. The city of Battle Creek and Battle Creek Tax Increment Finance Authority also offered $2.5 million to help build the tarmac. The aid gave Michigan the edge to get the expansion over alternative building sites in Nebraska and Utah.

West Michigan Tool & Die will spend about $3.4 million to expand its facility in Benton Harbor Township and create 22 jobs.

The state granted WMTD $88,000 to support the expansion. The Benton Harbor-area site was picked over Chicago.