BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Harper Creek Community Schools said a teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates a social media post that alleges misconduct.

The district said a post that has been circulating on social media alleges misconduct by a teacher. HCCS did not say which school the teacher worked for, but said the employee was placed on non-disciplinary leave while the district investigates, which it does with all similar accusations.

The district did not release the name of the employee.

“Harper Creek remains committed to its responsibilities to safeguard, nurture and develop our students. We also respect the due process rights of our employees. The District has policies and procedures in place to investigate and handle any allegations of misconduct,” Superintendent Rob Ridgeway wrote in a Tuesday statement.