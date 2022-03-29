BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Ashley Gaw says her mother, 51-year-old Angie Clear, was eager to stay in touch with everyone in her life.

“My mom always called somebody, no matter who it was. She’d pick up her phone and just dial her number and say, ‘Hey, how are you today?’” Gaw said.

An undated courtesy photo of Angie Clear.

But the calls just stopped late last week, which Gaw called “unusual.” A couple of days later, on Saturday, she decided to head over to her mom’s apartment at Cherry Hill Manor in Battle Creek. Her mother had lived at the apartment complex for senior for about four months.

“I was trying to look under the door as much as I can. I just keep knocking and I just keep saying. ‘Maybe, she went somewhere, maybe she’s sleeping… If she’s in her bedroom, she can’t hear me,'” Gaw said. “I just kept walking away and coming back. But when her bedroom door is still staying closed, I’m still seeing her chair… Something just doesn’t seem right.”

That’s when she decided to call police. Officers say they had to pick the lock to get in. Once they did, Gaw recounted how they broke the news to her as she waited patiently outside.

“He said, ‘Honey, your mom… she’s deceased.’ I said ‘Huh?’ Because at first, it didn’t click,” Gaw said. “I said, ‘What? What did you say to me?’ He said, ‘Honey, your mom is no longer with us. She is with the angels.’

“I didn’t see nothing. I didn’t get to see nothing. I’m glad I didn’t,” Gaw continued. “But we just want to know why?”

Clear’s death was ruled a homicide. According to the family, her throat was slit while she slept. There were no signs of a struggle. They believe one of her closest friends who was staying with her at the time is to blame.

“The closest ones to you, I guess, are the ones that hurt you… I mean, I don’t know how to explain it,” Gaw said.

Police say a person of interest is in jail on homicide charges but have not released his name since he has not yet been formally charged. He could appear in court as early as Wednesday.

The family says they are struggling with insurance and funeral costs. They set up a GoFundMe account to help cover those costs.

As investigators are still sorting out the details, the family is trying to figure out how to carry on without the one who was their everything.

“She was always happy,” one of her daughters said.

“My mom went through a lot of different things in her life, a lot,” Gaw added. “She tried to still have a smile on her face, no matter what. I know she’s smiling right now, looking down on us. I know she is. I know she is.”