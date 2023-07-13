BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek wants to hear community members’ opinions on allowing beekeeping within city limits.

The city said it is considering allowing residents to keep honeybees on their property.

As staff from the Planning Division draft an ordinance to present to the city commission, they have requested community input.

Battle Creek community members are asked to complete an online survey by July 31. The survey should take about three minutes.

Staff members said they plan to introduce the ordinance at an Aug. 15 meeting, with final consideration at the Battle Creek City Commission’s meeting on Sept. 5. Both are open to public comment.

The survey is available online here. Anyone with further questions can contact the Planning Division at 269.966.3311 or email its supervisor, Darcy Schmitt, at dcschmitt@battlecreekmi.gov.