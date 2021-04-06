Sheriff: Battle Creek spa owner charged with prostitution

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County authorities are charging a spa owner with prostitution.

Stephen Hagerman, of West Bloomfield Township, is being charged with prostitution as the result of an investigation that started in 2018, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

Hagerman owns Avenue Spa on E. Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek, and Highway Spa on Partello Road in Marengo Township. Both spas were the focus of the investigation, authorities say.

Investigators say they watched the spas, spoke to workers and customers, and ultimately raided them, seizing phones and electronics.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call detectives at 269.781.0880.