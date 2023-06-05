BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Calling him “the right leader at the right time,” the city manager on Monday announced that Shannon Bagley has been promoted to chief of the Battle Creek Police Department.

Shannon Bagley, formerly a deputy chief, had been serving in the role on an interim basis since Jan. 15. He now takes over on a permanent basis.

“I am honored to be named your chief,” Bagley said at the Monday news conference at City Hall announcing his promotion.

He promised the Battle Creek Police Department will continue to “work hard to build and maintain relationships, to prevent serious crime and to work with our community so that we can be together in our approach to how we handle issues moving forward.”

He also praised his officers for their compassion and commitment to service.

“We have a fantastic team,” he said. “I can’t tell you how fantastic the men and women are that I get to work with every day.”

Bagley previously spent 25 years with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety — including working as a patrol officer, narcotics task force investigator, detective, sergeant, Office of Professional Standards lieutenant and Criminal Investigations Division captain — before leaving in 2018. He then served as a captain with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Public Safety Department. He became the investigations deputy chief for the BCPD in September 2021.

Battle Creek said that since taking over as interim chief, Bagley has helped BCPD launch a community policing program through federal grants. The department also recruited a record 17 new officers.

Bagley replaces Chief Jim Blocker, who retired in January after 26 years on the force.