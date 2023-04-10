BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A serial killer already serving two life sentences on Monday got another 37.5 to 60 years for the 2005 murder of a Battle Creek woman.

Harold Haulman admitted to murdering 21-year-old Ashley Parlier 16 years after her disappearance as he confessed to the killing of two Pennsylvania woman.

“You murdered my sister but you killed so much more. You stole a piece of us every day since the day she went missing,” Parlier’s sister, Nicole Campen, told Haulman in court Monday before the judge read his sentence.

An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Parlier and her sister Nicole Campen.

Emily Corbin and Tashia Feaster came from Pennsylvania to support Campen. Haulman also killed Corbin’s sister Erica Schultz and Feaster’s sister, Tianna Phillips. It was during questioning for those murders that Haulman admitted to killing Parlier.

“They need to know that I’m here for them, that I know how they feel. And together, we will make it through it,” Feaster said of Parlier’s family.

“I think the most important for the three of us is that the light of our sisters keeps shining,” Corbin said.

Parlier got into an argument with her parents on June 12, 2005, and left their Battle Creek home. She never came back.

The family believes she was pregnant with Haulman’s child. Campen described her sister as a loving caring person but said she had the mind of a 12-year-old, something she says Haulman took advantage of.

It was the unknown that took a toll on Parlier’s family over the years. Campen says detectives focused on her father a suspect early on in the investigation. Both her parents died in 2020, before Haulman’s confession.

“For me, the biggest closure is my father’s no longer looked at as a suspect. We have a name. We have an answer,” Campen said.

While Haulman has promised to lead police to Parlier’s body a number of times, that has yet to happen. Campen said enough is enough, even if her sister’s body is never found.

“He isn’t showing them,” Campen said. “It almost like he gets to have a day out in the sun. My sister doesn’t get that ever again.”

Asked by the judge if he had anything to say, Haulman simply answered no.