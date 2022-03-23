LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan senator and physician has been sentenced to a year of probation after inappropriately touching a nurse during his exam.

On Wednesday, Sen. John Bizon, a Battle Creek Republican, was ordered to serve probation for a year.

He pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor battery after a nurse practitioner said he squeezed her waist with a cupping motion and got angry when she refused to prescribe a different medication he wanted during his appointment.

In August, at the time of the incident, Bizon was a patient at the nurse practitioner’s office. He said he had COVID-19 and didn’t behave as he normally would have.

During the trial Wednesday, the nurse said she felt intimidated and traumatized.

“Every time I have a patient bully me, I am reminded of Mr. Bizon’s actions,” she said. “Mr. Bizon, I forgive you but I hope we both never forget.”

Bizon offered an apology to the court.

The conditions of his probation include one year with no alcohol or drugs, a mandatory mental health assessment, no contact with the nurse or her clinic, and fines of $1130. The court will allow interstate travel for work and family vacation.