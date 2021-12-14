Sen. Bernie Sanders to join striking Battle Creek Kellogg’s workers

FILE – Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Nov. 3, 2021, in Washington. Sanders is asking the White House to cut back a big Medicare premium hike set to take effect in weeks and tied to a pricey Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will travel to Battle Creek on Friday to show support for striking Kellogg’s workers.

The former candidate for president will attend a rally with the striking workers at the Battle Creek Farmers Market.

“Kellogg’s workers made the company BILLIONS during a pandemic by working 12-hour shifts, some for more than 100 days in a row. But Kellogg’s is now choosing corporate greed over the workers they once called ‘heroes,'” Sanders said in a tweet.

About 1,400 workers at seven Kellogg’s cereal plans in Battle Creek, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee have been striking since Oct. 5.

The rally is scheduled for 3 p.m.