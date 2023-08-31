A crash involving three semitrucks closed part of eastbound I-94 Thursday afternoon. (Courtesy MSP)

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three semitrucks crashed and spilled hazardous material Thursday afternoon, shutting down a section of the freeway near Battle Creek, troopers say.

It happened on eastbound I-94 near 11 Mile Road, at exit 104, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers were on scene.

MSP said there were injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed due to the crash.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.