EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three semitrucks crashed and spilled hazardous material Thursday afternoon, shutting down a section of the freeway near Battle Creek, troopers say.
It happened on eastbound I-94 near 11 Mile Road, at exit 104, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers were on scene.
MSP said there were injuries, but they were not considered life-threatening.
Around 3:15 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed due to the crash.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.