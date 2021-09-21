See dinosaurs at Binder Park Zoo starting Thursday

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, Binder Park Zoo will launch its new exhibit featuring life-size models of dinosaurs.

The goal of Zoorassic Park is to teach zoogoers about the extinction of the dinosaurs and tie that to modern-day conservation and the preservation of current species.

Visitors to the zoo near Battle Creek can see 20 models, including a triceratops, spinosaurus, T-rex and stegosaurus. Kids can dig for fossils, complete puzzles to learn more about dinosaurs and have their photo taken with the huge prehistoric snake titanoboa.

“Zoorassic Park … will spark imagination and deliver the message of conservation with a prehistoric point of view,” zoo spokesperson Leslie Walsh said in a Monday statement.

The Zoorassic Park exhibit at Binder Park Zoo. (Courtesy Binder Park Zoo)

A model T-rex at the Zoorassic Park exhibit at Binder Park Zoo. (Courtesy Binder Park Zoo)

The exhibit may eventually host story hours, overnight camps or after-hours events for adults.

The construction of the new exhibit was supported in part by a grant from Lowe’s 100 Hometowns project, as well as the Calhoun County Visitors Bureau, the Larry Inman estate, Lowe’s of Battle Creek and River Town Painting & Construction.

The zoo will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day of the week through Oct. 24. Your ticket into the zoo will also allow you to see Zoorassic Park, which stands where the children’s zoo used to be located.