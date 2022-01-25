Security guard won’t face charges for Battle Creek club shooting

This file image from November 2021 shows balloons outside the Cricket Club in Battle Creek in the days after Xavier West was shot and killed by a security guard.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A security guard who shot and killed a customer during a brawl at a Battle Creek club on Thanksgiving will not face criminal charges.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert confirmed to News 8 Tuesday that he will not pursue charges against the guard. He would not immediately explain why he made that decision.

An undated courtesy photo of Xavier West.

Xavier West, 29, was killed in the shooting at the Cricket Club in downtown Battle Creek just after midnight on Thanksgiving. Police say a large fight broke out on the second floor of the bar. As workers were hustling people out, the guard was knocked to the ground and attacked. Video clips from other clubgoers show the guard drew his gun and fired twice, hitting West in the chest. West died at the hospital.

Battle Creek police in December submitted a case for charges to the prosecutor. They did not say then what charges were being sought.

News 8 is not using the name of the guard because he does not face charges.