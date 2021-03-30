Second fire at Battle Creek house where couple was killed

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The house where a Battle Creek couple was killed in 2020 burned for a second time Tuesday.

The Battle Creek Fire Department was called to the house fire on Post Avenue near Marjorie Street shortly after 4 a.m. Firefighters found flames on the outside of the first floor and doused them within minutes. Though the fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage, no one was hurt.

No one had been living in the house since October 2020 after its previous residents — Joey Soule, 34, and Jackie Lepird, 31 — were killed there. Their landlord Chad Reed confessed to the killings, police say. Soule and Lepird lived in an upstairs unit and Reed lived on the ground floor.

The same house also caught fire around 4 a.m. Oct. 18, not long after Soule and Lepird’s bodies were found. The flames left the entire front of the house and a portion of the roof charred black. No one was injured in that fire, either. At the time, authorities said it was not considered suspicious.

The home of a couple killed in Battle Creek damaged in a fire over a week after their homicides. (Oct. 18, 2020)

Investigators don’t yet know what started the Tuesday fire, but they are treating it as suspicious. Anyone with information about what sparked it is asked to call BCFD at 269.966.3519.