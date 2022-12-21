LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a school bus driver and a student were injured in a rollover crash near Marshall.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 23 Mile Road and R Drive N. in Lee Township, northeast of Marshall.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said several children were in the overturned Dean Transportation school bus.

The school bus driver and a child were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the CCSO.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.