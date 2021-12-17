Sanders to attend rally with Kellogg’s workers today

FILE – Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Nov. 3, 2021, in Washington. Sanders is asking the White House to cut back a big Medicare premium hike set to take effect in weeks and tied to a pricey Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Battle Creek Friday afternoon to show support for striking Kellogg’s workers.

Sanders will attend a rally with the striking workers at the Battle Creek Farmers Market. It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The senator’s visit comes ahead of Sunday’s vote when members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote on the new tentative agreement with Kellogg’s. The votes will be counted on Tuesday.

If approved, the deal would pave the for 1,400 employees to return to work on Dec. 27. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.