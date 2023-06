BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An organization that aids the homeless in Battle Creek is hosting an event next month designed to assist individuals and families in need.

The event, called Roof Sit, is put on by The Haven in partnership with local radio stations in Battle Creek.

It’s a two-day event to benefit the Inasmuch House, an emergency shelter for children, single women and families.

It’s happening June 23 and June 24. For more information, visit The Haven’s website.